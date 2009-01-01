Home | News | General | Sanusi: Deposed emir of Kano arrives Lagos after he regains freedom

- Deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has arrived Lagos state from Abuja.

- Sanusi left Awe in Nasarawa state on Friday, March 13, after leading a Jum'ah prayer at the palace of emir of Awe

The former CBN governor was dethroned on Monday, March 9, by Governor Ganduje-led government

A report by Leadership indicates that the deposed emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos at midnight of Friday, March 13.

Legit.ng reports that the newspaper said that Airport sources noted that the former emir left Abuja airport aboard a private jet owned by Quits Aviation at about 9 pm.

Sanusi landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at some minutes past 10 pm at Quits Aviation terminal, one of the private hangars at the airport.

It was gathered that the emir had specifically told his aides that he would not be willing to talk to media on his arrival at the airport.

Another northern governor visits Sanusi in Nasarawa state

Sanusi: Deposed emir of Kano arrives Lagos after he regains freedom

The newspaper added that as at the time of filing the report, it was not clear why the emir was coming to Lagos, but reports on Tuesday, March 10, claimed that his family and other associates were already in Lagos ahead of his coming.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Malam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, arrived Awe residence of the deposed Sarki Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Nasarawa state.

It was reported that the governor's media office earlier posted the photo of El-Rufai's car journey on its verified Twitter page on Friday morning, March 13, at exactly 9:08 am.

Governor El-Rufai arrived Awe community on a sympathy visit to the former emir who was banished by Kano state government.

The governor arrived at the town around 12:47 pm in a six-car convoy without the normal tradition of siren.

In another report, a former lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Honourable Danlami Kurfi, on Friday, March 13, urged the people of Kano state to remain calm but vigilant over dethronement of the immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Breaking: El-Rufai visits dethroned Emir of Kano in Nasarawa

He urged youths in Kano and northern Nigeria as a whole to stay calm and resolute amid the crisis in the state.

Kurfi who had condemned the dethronement and banishment of the former emir said the pain and anger of Kano residents can be felt across the country.

