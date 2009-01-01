Home | News | General | Alaafin to Fayemi - We won't allow you to degrade traditional institution in Ekiti

- Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has sent a powerful message to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state

- Fayemi had issued a query to 11 Ekiti monarchs for not attending government functions

- Alaafin, however, said that he and other monarchs in Yoruba land won't allow Fayemi to degrade traditional institution in Ekiti

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has warned Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, to tread softly in his handling of the leadership crisis rocking the state traditional council.

TheCable reports that the governor had issued warning letters to 11 first-class traditional rulers over alleged non-cooperation with government and leadership of the traditional council.

Legit.ng gathered that the monarchs had boycotted state functions and monthly meetings of the state council of traditional rulers after Fayemi appointed Ajibade Alabi, Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, as chairman of the state traditional rulers council.

The first-class monarchs were said to be displeased with the way the governor appointed a subordinate king to lead them and headed to the court to challenge the appointment.

However, in a letter dated March 12, Alaafin described the development as a sad one and warned the governor against treating the traditional institution with levity.

“Let me start by saying that the sacrosanct of the Pelupelu that grades the sixteen crowned obas in Ekiti land is not in doubt. Suffice to say Your Excellency that in any human society and more so in Yoruba land, an order of hierarchy and seniority are of vital consideration in position placement.

“From time immemorial, Obaship leadership in Ekiti land had been within the sixteen Obas without any dispute or quarrel among them and indeed to the admiration of other Yoruba kingdoms.

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi

Source: Depositphotos

“It was therefore with total displeasure and indeed total discomfort that we learnt of Your Excellency’s neglect of the hierarchical order by appointing a subordinate Oba as the chairman of the council of Obas and chiefs in the state over and above the recognised order,” the Alaafin said.

“It is in this note that I along with my fellow traditional rulers across Yoruba land feel very sad that Your Excellency issued a query to the sixteen Ekiti crowned respected traditional rulers of the high esteem in Yoruba land for not bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate. That exercise and without mincing words is, to say the least, sub judice.

“It is on this basis that we will advise against any attempt to treat traditional institutions in Yoruba land with levity and to avoid any attempt of importing any subculture of traditional degradation into Yoruba land. Your Excellency as one of the beneficiaries of the legacy bequeathed by these kings of Yoruba history is now embarking on an exercise that will rubbish the contributions of your ancestors.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Fayemi said Nigeria is not presently practising democracy.

It was gathered that the governor made the comment on Thursday, March 12 in Abuja at the memorial colloquium to celebrate the life of Professor Bjorn Beckman a Swedish who contributed to Nigeria’s democracy in the early years of formation.

Civil Society Organisations, labour unions, students, comrades, friends and academia also paid tribute to Beckmanat the event with the theme: The future of Democracy in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Labour Congress president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, led the labour delegation with Comrade Issa Aremu leading the textile and garments workers union.

