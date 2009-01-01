Home | News | General | Football world faces huge concern as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on his health after contracting coronavirus

- Mikel Arteta says is feeling better amid fear of his health status

- The Arsenal boss was reported to have tested positive to coronavirus, forcing him into isolation

- The Spaniard boss also admitted the football world is facing a huge challenge as all sports activities look threatened

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has allayed the fear of coronavirus and assured he is getting the better way after the Spaniard manager confirmed he has been hit by the deadly infection.

Arteta confirmed on Thursday evening, March 12 he tested positive to coronavirus, with an official statement from Arsenal saying he would self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected Arsenal's first-team squad, alongside the coaching staff would do the same.

Amid fear over his state of health, Arteta assured the fans he is recuperating while admitting that the football world is facing a huge challenge.

Good news as Nigeria's second coronavirus case tests negative, to be released soon

"Thanks for your words and support. Feeling better already. We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge," the Spaniard said.

"Everyone’s health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines and we’ll come through this together. Well done PL [Premier League] for making the right decisions."

Since its outbreak in china, coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has been responsible for the death of over 5,000 victims.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, over 77,988 cases of coronavirus has been recorded across the world with the critical cases figure standing on 6,082.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on the viral coronavirus that has brought footballing activities to a halt.

Ronaldo is currently on a self-quarantine in his native Madeira in Portugal, where he went to check on his mother who suffered a stroke.

Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

Following reports that his teammate Danielle Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus, Ronaldo made it clear he would not be returning to Italy until the situation was under control.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...