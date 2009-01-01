Home | News | General | You will be greater than me - Iyabo Ojo’s powerful message for Priscilla as she turns 19

- Priscilla Ojo recently turned 19 and her celebrity mom, Iyabo Ojo took to social media to celebrate

- The Nollywood actress in several Instagram posts, celebrated her with sweet words

- Iyabo prophesied in her daughter's life saying Priscilla would be greater than her

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, as she turned 19 on March 13.

Iyabo who shared beautiful photos of herself and Priscilla, was filled with nothing but joy as she celebrated the teenager with beautiful words.

She wrote:"You are everything special, everything blessed, everything unique, everything I ever hoped & longed for in a daughter, I blessed the day I had you & i pray for you on this day that all your heart desires will be met in Jesus Name you will be greater than me, more successful than me, more happier, more settled & above all more fulfilled in life than me, may you forever be happy & blessed in gud health, long life & riches, Happy Birthday in a bit Love you scatter"

In another post, she wrote: "Happy birthday my Jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy happy 19th birthday"

