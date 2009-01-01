Home | News | General | Juventus star who is Ronaldo's best friend reveals result of his coronavirus test

- Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he is not having coronavirus

- The Juventus star stated that he is only on self isolation

- Danieli Rugani has been tested positive to the deadly virus

Argentine professional footballer who plays for Italian giants Paulo Dybala has denied contracting the deadly coronavirus which has been a major threat to the world.

Recently, Juventus defender Danieli Rugani was confirmed as a carrier of the disease after the club's win over Inter Milan in which he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room.

And days later, there were reports going around that Paulo Dybala has also contracted the virus before the forward however denied it.

The 26-year-old took to his official social media account to rubbish the report claiming that he is well and not feeling any symptom of the disease.

Going by this latest confirmation by Paulo Dybala, it is now clear that only Danieli Rugani is the player having the deadly coronavirus in the Italian Serie A.

Good news as Nigeria's second coronavirus case tests negative, to be released soon

There were also reports that Cristiano Ronaldo was having the virus after traveling to Portugal before the former Real Madrid star denied the claim.

Meanwhile, all sporting activities in Italy have been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus with the Italian Serie A resuming hopefully next month.

On Friday, the Premier League board also announced that the English topflight and other Leagues in England have been suspended till April 3.

This came after Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi were both tested positive to coronavirus.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.

Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested negative.

Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

This latest development will be a great one for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family and also his lovers in many parts of the world who have been worried about the footballer.

The former Real Madrid star traveled to Portugal on Monday to check his mother who is down with illness and receiving treatments in the hospital.

Danieli Rugani was on the bench during Juventus' last game against Inter Milan and he later joined his teammates in the dressing room to celebrate the victory.

