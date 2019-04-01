Home | News | General | LASG reassures Computer Village stakeholders of seamless relocation to Katangua

The Lagos State Government has reassured stakeholders of Computer Village, Ikeja of a hitch-free relocation to Katangua.

Katagua in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area is the proposed hub for computer and ICT in Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, gave the assurance during a meeting with the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association (PAPDA) to his office on Friday.

He said that the relocation schedule was going on as planned.

Salako urged all the stakeholders to continue to support the project which he said was conceived for ease of doing business.

He added that the new ICT and allied business centre would have a 24-hour electricity supply on daily basis, be an ICT hub, have a loading and offloading bay, car parks and banking halls and other facilities.

Salako said that the government would continue to engage stakeholders to share information and get the buy-in of all concerned.

He explained that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was determined to successfully accomplish the Computer Village relocation to a more conducive and a business-friendly environment.

He said that this would help it to address the environmental challenges created by the market in Ikeja.

“The new site has been cleared and delivered to accommodate upcoming development, whilst the construction of adjoining roads has commenced” he said in a statement signed by Mr Mukaila Sanusi Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the ministry.

The commissioner noted that the new ICT park was being undertaken through Public Private Partnership in which Messrs Bridgeways are the Private Partner/Developer.

He urged stakeholders to continue engaging the developer with a view to addressing grey areas and emerging issues.

Mr Jimmy Onyemenam of Messrs Bridgeways said that stakeholders’ engagement had been an integral part of the project and would continue to be .

He said that it was necessary for the developer to be on the same page with the people.

Mr Niyi Balogun, an executive member of the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association, confirmed the involvement of relevant stakeholders in the project.

He urged the government to ensure that it was brought into fruition.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiu Ayuba also attended the meeting.

[NAN]

