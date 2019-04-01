Home | News | General | LASG reassures Computer Village stakeholders of seamless relocation to Katangua
Gov Uzodinma swear-in first female judge in Imo
Indian doctors battle to save Deborah Onah

LASG reassures Computer Village stakeholders of seamless relocation to Katangua



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Computer Village
Computer Village

The Lagos State Government has reassured stakeholders of Computer Village, Ikeja of a  hitch-free relocation to Katangua.

Katagua in  Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area is the proposed hub for computer and ICT in Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, gave the assurance  during a meeting with the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association (PAPDA) to his office on Friday.

He said that the relocation schedule was going on as planned.

Salako urged all the stakeholders to continue to support the project which he said was conceived for ease of doing business.

He added that the new ICT and allied business centre would have  a 24-hour electricity supply on  daily basis, be an ICT hub,  have a loading and offloading bay, car parks and banking halls and  other facilities.

Salako said that  the government would continue to engage stakeholders to share information and get the buy-in of all concerned.

He explained that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was determined to successfully accomplish the Computer Village relocation to a more conducive and a  business-friendly environment.

He said that this would help it  to address the environmental challenges created by the market in Ikeja.

“The new site has been cleared and delivered to accommodate upcoming development, whilst the construction of adjoining roads has commenced” he said in a statement signed by Mr Mukaila Sanusi Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the ministry.

The commissioner noted that the new ICT park was being undertaken through Public Private Partnership in which Messrs Bridgeways are the Private Partner/Developer.

He urged stakeholders to continue engaging  the developer with a view to  addressing  grey areas and emerging issues.

Mr Jimmy Onyemenam of Messrs Bridgeways said  that stakeholders’ engagement had been an integral part of the project and would continue to be .

He said that it  was necessary for the developer to be on the same page with the people.

Mr Niyi Balogun, an executive  member of the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association, confirmed the involvement of relevant  stakeholders in the project.

He urged the government to ensure that it was  brought into fruition.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiu Ayuba also attended the meeting.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162