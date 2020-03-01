Home | News | General | Rotimi Onadipe: Coronavirus – World coming to an end

There is no doubt that the possibility of the world coming to an end very soon is now very clear to everyone. The present world is critically ill and it’s now living in extraordinary and bizarre times. Strange and unimaginable things are happening almost everyday. The present world has started to reveal terrifying and mind-boggling events resulting in great fear.

Spiritual decadence, general insecurity, wars and rumors of wars, endemic corruption in every segment of the society, proliferation of pornography & cyber sex, social media abuse and its destructive influences, widespread of deadly diseases e.g. lassa fever, ebola etc. have become a global epidemic.

The sudden arrival of the strange and unwanted visitor called “CORONAVIRUS” is another unimaginable and terrifying event. It appears that the present world is under a siege of the kingdom of darkness. We are indeed in the perilous times. We are in the last days and the signs are everywhere. The Bible made this clear in 2Timothy 3:1 (THIS know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come)

The mind-boggling question is “Why are these strange and unimaginable events happening at this time? The simple answer is that the termination date for the present world is undoubtedly approaching its climax.

In the case of this newly arrived CORONAVIRUS, a wise person will simply understand that it is nothing but a “warning message” and another “LAST DAYS EVENT” that reveals the possibility of the present world coming to an end any moment from now. i.e. the Last Trumpet may sound any moment from now.

It is also a sign that the “worldly pursuits” and “cares of life” that all men and women are running after at the expense of their souls and eternity will soon be gone forever, leaving many people in everlasting regrets. i.e. the time of grace will soon be over.

This is why everyone needs to be very careful in a time like this.

What then is the escape rout to the dangers of this strange & terrifying “coronavirus” and other unimaginable last days events?

The only way out is for every individual to humbly and sincerely repent of his/her sins, do every necessary restitution and plead for the mercy of God because the present world is full of sins and will soon be judged for its sinfulness and there won’t be time for any careless person to re-order his or her life.

Genuine repentance is the only way out.

Rotimi Onadipe ([email protected])

+234- (0)8169121819

