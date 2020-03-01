Home | News | General | Checkout How Buhari & Osinbajo Now Greet In Aso Rock (Photos)
Rotimi Onadipe: Coronavirus – World coming to an end
Coronavirus: President Trump Declares National Emergency

Checkout How Buhari & Osinbajo Now Greet In Aso Rock (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Amidst the global pandemic of coronavirus, Nigeria’s Aso Rock Presidential Villa has also changed the ways things are done. Gone is the shaking of hands. It has now been replaced with an elbow shaking.

President Buhari and his vice-president demonstrated this at a dinner with High Level CBN Round Table for Growth on Wednesday night.

Nduka Obaigbena trying to have an elbow shake with President Buhari

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, Aliko Dangote , Jim Ovia and some other CEOs attended the event.

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Group chairman, ThisDay and Arise TV, CBN Deputy Governors, Dr Kingsley Obiora and Aishah Ahmad were also at the dinner.

And in one moment Obaigbena also shook the elbows with President Buhari, with VP Osinbajo visibly amused

alt
alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162