Checkout How Buhari & Osinbajo Now Greet In Aso Rock (Photos)
Amidst the global pandemic of coronavirus, Nigeria’s Aso Rock Presidential Villa has also changed the ways things are done. Gone is the shaking of hands. It has now been replaced with an elbow shaking.
President Buhari and his vice-president demonstrated this at a dinner with High Level CBN Round Table for Growth on Wednesday night.
Nduka Obaigbena trying to have an elbow shake with President Buhari
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, Aliko Dangote , Jim Ovia and some other CEOs attended the event.
Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Group chairman, ThisDay and Arise TV, CBN Deputy Governors, Dr Kingsley Obiora and Aishah Ahmad were also at the dinner.
And in one moment Obaigbena also shook the elbows with President Buhari, with VP Osinbajo visibly amused
