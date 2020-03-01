Home | News | General | Coronavirus: President Trump Declares National Emergency

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The declaration – “two very big words”, according to Mr Trump – allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn (£40bn) in emergency relief funds.

The move loosens regulations on the provision of healthcare and could speed up testing – the slow pace of which has been criticised widely.

There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

Several US states have taken measures to stem the inflation rate, including banning large gatherings, sporting events and closing schools.

The virus originated in China last December, but Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday, as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths.

Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet – 250 over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall.

What did Mr Trump announce?

The decision on the state of emergency was announced by Mr Trump in a live address from the White House Rose Garden.

The “next eight weeks are critical,” Mr Trump said.

Amongst the measures envisaged as part of the emergency response are:

The US Health Secretary Alex Azar and health officials can waive certain laws and license requirements, giving more flexibility to healthcare providers

Hospitals have been asked to activate their emergency preparedness plans

Up to 500,000 additional coronavirus tests will be available by early next week, though authorities are not recommending tests without clear need; private labs and vaccine developers will be able to provide five million coronavirus tests within the month, though authorities are not recommending tests for those without symptoms

Interest on all student loans is to be waived until further notice as a measure to ease the burden for students as universities and colleges across the country shut their doors

Urged again to explain why he hasn’t taken a coronavirus test following reports that he has been in the company of people who have tested positive recently, Mr Trump said he had no symptoms and there was no need for a test.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...