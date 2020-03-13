Sanusi Arrives Lagos Airport (Photos)
- 5 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
He has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) around 10:30 p.m aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation.
He landed at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport. He was received by his wives, children and some friends.
He arrived with a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF.
He left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles