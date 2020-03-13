Home | News | General | Sanusi Arrives Lagos Airport (Photos)
Osinbajo’s Convoy Involved In Accident, Escort Rider Killed

Sanusi Arrives Lagos Airport (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

He has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) around 10:30 p.m aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation.

alt

He landed at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport. He was received by his wives, children and some friends.

He arrived with a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF.

He left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles.

alt
alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162