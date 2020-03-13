Home | News | General | Sanusi Arrives Lagos Airport (Photos)

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

He has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) around 10:30 p.m aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation.

He landed at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport. He was received by his wives, children and some friends.

He arrived with a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF.

He left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles.

