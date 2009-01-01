Fiorentina players Cutrone, Pezzella test positive to coronavirus

Fiorentina’s Italian forward Patrick Cutrone and Argentine defender German Pezzella have both tested positive for coronavirus, along with a club physiotherapist, the Serie A team said Saturday.

“They had some symptoms. All three tested positive. Their health is good and they are at home in Florence,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

The club’s Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic was also confirmed to contracted the virus on Friday.

It total nine top-flight Italian footballers have now tested positive, including five Sampdoria players, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.



Serie A, as well as all sport in Italy, has been suspended until April 3.

The country recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250 on Friday, bringing the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infected.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com