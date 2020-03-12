My father wanted BUK to inherit his books -Sanusi’s daughter

Khadija Yusra Sanusi, daughter of the former emir of Kano, says her father wanted his books to be inherited by Bayero University Kano (BUK).





Muhammad Sanusi II was deposed as emir of Kano on Monday. He is currently on exile in Awe, a town in Nasarawa state.





His library has been a subject of discourse since he was dethroned, with people asking what will happen to the books.





On Thursday, Mujtaba Abba, Sanusi’s principal private secretary, disclosed that the library had been moved from the emirate.







Sanusi was said to have been worried about the library said to be worth over N200 million naira and has over 40,000 books and catalogues.





“His highness’ greatest concern was the fate of his books, so my sister and I stayed behind to ensure that we evacuated all the books,” Abba said.





“It took us sleepless nights to accomplish the task in two days. I made most of the transactions for the purchase of the books, and I can tell you, in conservative estimate, they’re worth over N200m.”





Commenting on the books, Yusra, on her Twitter handle, said her father wanted university students to have access to the books.





“With time, the plan was for the books to be inherited by B.U.K. My father wanted university students to have access to his library so that the palace can play an active role in education,” Yusra wrote.





“Books are a key to knowledge and having access to a wide range of subjects is a privilege.”





She, however, did not say if the plan has changed.





Yusra had asked people to quit sending condolence messages over her father’s dethronement as nobody died.

