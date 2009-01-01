Home | News | General | Trump declares March 15 national day of prayer as US records 1,701 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

- President Trump has declared Sunday, March 15, as a national day of prayer over the coronavirus pandemic

- Trump said the US as a country has always looked to God for protection and strength in challenging times

- There are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US and 40 deaths

President Donald Trump of the United States has declared Sunday, March 15, as a national day of prayer as coronavirus spreads rapidly in the country and other parts of the world.

According to BBC, there are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US and 40 deaths.

In the late hours of Friday, March 13, the US president said he was declaring Sunday as a national day of prayer as the country looks for God's protection in the face of the rampaging deadly virus.

He said: "It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.

"No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

Trump declares March 15 national day of prayer as coronavirus spreads in US. Photo credit: Aljazeera

Source: UGC

In a related development, the Nasiru Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT), a Nigerian Islamic group on Sunday, March 1, in Lagos, prayed against the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The one-day prayer was part of the Society’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

The chairman of the anniversary committee, Alhaji Remi Adeseun, during the prayer session at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, enjoined Nigerians to continually pray for the nation.

“Islam is a very comprehensive way of life. The prescription that the epidemiologists are using right now is what the prophet had laid down a thousand years ago.

“These are all consistent with the Islamic principle. If you are in an area where there is a plague or disease outbreak, just confine yourself.

“Listen to authorities and do not rely on prayers only. Prayers are helpful but God has also provided the key for every ailment.

“Ailments are afflictions and a test from God, those who bear them and not spread them while seeking cure get the reward from Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the world is grappling with how to contain the novel coronavirus, the total numbers of people who have lost their lives as a result of the disease have risen to 3,057.

According to the US website, Worldometer, there are 89,077 coronavirus cases worldwide in which 45,146 have recovered.

CNN on its part is reporting that more than 3,000 people worldwide have now been killed by the novel coronavirus.

The American news outlet also reported that 129 of the deaths are outside mainland China, where the outbreak began.

In another related report, three first cases of coronavirus have been reported in three African countries, namely Guinea, Sudan and Ethiopia on Friday, March 13.

According to Reuters, the index case in the West African country of Guinea is an employee of the European Union delegation.

Coronavirus: NOA DG reveals steps taken to prevent deadly epidemic | Legit TV

