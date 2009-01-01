Home | News | General | A friend in need! Messi ready to splash $4m on lawyers to help get Ronaldinho out of jail in Paraguay

- Lionel Messi is reportedly willing 'to spend $4million' on lawyers to get his former mentor Ronaldinho out of jail in Paraguay

- Ronaldinho, 39, faces six-month jail after he was arrested and charged to court over an attempt to enter Paraguay with a doctored passport

- Messi is now ready to save the Brazilian from the post-stardom mess that has seen him become a hero in Paraguay prison

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is willing to extend a hand of help to his friend and former mentor Ronaldinho after the Brazilian legend failed to save himself from the hook of law in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho, 39, is facing six months in prison after he was arrested and charged to court over an attempt to enter Paraguay with a doctored passport.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona star was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, alongside his brother and business manager Roberto, who also entered the South American country with a fake passport.

He was initially taken in by police for questioning and was expected to get away with little more than a fine and warning.

But a court in Paraguay denied him bail on grounds he might flee the country once granted freedom, and he was eventually settled at Asuncion prison alongside his brother.

According to UK Mirror citing 90min reports, Messi is willing to spend a mammoth $4million on lawyers to help Ronaldinho fight his next legal battle.

The Argentine, 32, rose through the rank to become one of the greatest players to ever don Barcelona legend.

Messi joined the Catalan as a 16-year-old star and quickly adapted to life in Camp Nou through the help of the retired Brazilain star who was in his prime in Spain.

The Argentine hitman learnt some brilliant skills under Ronaldinho and he once revealed that the 39-year-old was a great influence in his football journey and breakthrough into a global star.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldinho is replicating the goal-scoring instincts of his heydays in football in Paraguay prison after footage showed the former Barcelona star hitting the back of the net for his side during the bi-annual futsal tournament.

World Cup winner got involved in a game at Agrupacion Especializada, scoring five and assisting six in his side's 11-2 win over their opponents.

