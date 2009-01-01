Home | News | General | African footballer who is EPL legend shuns Pele, Maradona and Messi as he reveals all-time great

- Asamoah Gyan says Ronaldo de Lima is the only player who has impressed him

- The former Black Star captain shuns Messi and Cristiano as he dubbed the Brazilian the greatest

- Gyan described ''the strength, the speed, the dribbling abilities'' of the Selecao legend as second to none

Brazilian legend, Ronaldo de Lima, is the all-time great in football history according to former Black Stars of Ghana captain and former EPL star Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan, 34, dabbled into the discussion on all-time great but decided to shun Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as he instead named the Selecao football icon as his GOAT.

Speaking with Ghana Pulse, Gyan, who captained Ghana's Black Stars to 2010 World Cup tournament in South Africa among hosts of continental football, described Ronaldo as a football genius.

The 34-year-old former Premier League star stressed that Ronaldo's "strength, the speed, the dribbling abilities, the finishing, skills" are second to none.

Former Chelsea star Mikel makes big statement on his return to the club

"Ronaldo, the Brazilian, any time any day. For me, I haven’t seen any player like him," Gyan said.

"Although, there have been a lot of players. I don’t think I have seen any player like him because a striker who can do anything at any time, the strength, the speed, the dribbling abilities, the finishing, skills. it was amazing."

Gyan further revealed he learned a lot from the Brazilian legend as a secondary school boy in Ghana, adding that Ronaldo played a huge impact on his career as a young football prospect in Ghanian league.

Asamoah Gyan came feet to feet with his idol during the 2006 FIFA World Cup match that ended 3-0 in favour of Brazil.

Ronaldo scored a goal during the encounter and broke German legend Gerd Muller’s record in the as the greatest scorer in the World Cup history as at that time.

Arsenal legend reveals what Ighalo did to ex-Man United stars Ferdinand, Berbatov that he likes

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo de Lima might have settled the debate on the all-time great after naming Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the number one best player he always enjoys watching.

The Brazilian football icon had an enviable career and he is often considered one of the best players who brought class and blended physicality with technique in modern football.

When asked about five players he enjoyed watching, the Inter and Real Madrid legend shunned his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo when settling for Messi as the number one on the list.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...