Home | News | General | 83-year-old Obasanjo prostrates for 59-year-old monarch - Melaye shares photo, Nigerians react

- A rare photo of ex-President Obasanjo prostrating for a Yoruba monarch has got Nigerians reacting on social media

- Ex-Lawmaker Dino Melaye who posted the picture said the monarch is Agura of Gbagura in Ogun state whom he said is 59 years old

- Obasanjo who celebrated his 83-years-old earlier in March was commended for respecting the culture despite his age and political status

Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, on Saturday, March 14, shared a rare picture of Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, prostrating for a Yoruba monarch.

According to the caption accompanying the picture, the monarch Obasanjo prostrated for was the Agura of Gbagura in Ogun state.

"83 years old Obasanjo prostrating for 59 years old Agura of Gbagura in Abeokuta. No culture like the yoruba culture. Bibi re ko se fowora," Melaye tweeted.

Legit.ng notes that the former president celebrated his 83rd birthday on Thursday, March 5.

Melaye commended the ex-president and the Yoruba culture for reserving high respects for monarchs.

The photo which Melaye shared via his official Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, has got many sharing diverse reactions.

Ciara Benedict Njong tweeted: "How old is the office of Agura of Gbagura? Because 83 years old Obasanjo is prostrating to the office and not the 59-year-old personality presently occupying the office."

"The age of the crown is what matters not the person wearing the crown," @osasuwenedwin said

Zainab Oseni tweeted: "Oh...because 83yrs old man dey prostrate for 59yrs old man?

"It is respect to the crown. And the king represents the crown. Even South Koreans too bow in respect no matter the age of the king. It is only disrespect when you know and you refuse to acknowledge it."

"One reason amongst many why Baba Obj shall continue to be relevant till he breathed his last is the respect and honor he gives our tradition as a Yoruba elderly man.

"Yoruba culture is forever worthy of studying for whoever wishes to learn," @KabirOduola tweeted.

Ekeinde Sunday tweeted: "What a rich cultural and traditional heritage theYoroba's has. Irrespective of Class, Age, the Culture comes first."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng recalls that Obasanjo in 2016, to the surprise of many, prostrated to Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

This happened during a visit by the former president to the palace of the monarch in Ife on Friday, February 5.

Obasanjo who was accompanied by eminent personalities was well received by the young king and prominent traditional rulers.

In what drew gasps of surprise and applause, the former president prostrated to greet the Ooni in what is although a cultural gesture but notable.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has reacted to the dethronement of Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The former president in a letter dated Monday, March 9, and addressed to the sacked monarch described Sanusi's dethronement as “sad and good news”.

The letter was also shared on Twitter by Melaye who used to represent Kogi at the upper chamber.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...