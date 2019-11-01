Home | News | General | Sex for Grades: Rid campuses of undesirable elements, Buhari warns
Sex for Grades: Rid campuses of undesirable elements, Buhari warns
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has asserted that sex/money for grades was a blight on our society and anathema to our collective efforts.

Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Education , Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made the assertion at the 33rd Convocation of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, on Saturday at the Abraham Odia stadium.

His words : “The recent phenomenon where lecturers are alleged to be awarding grades in exchange for cash and sex across our universities, is a blight on the society.

“It is anathema to our collective efforts at bequeathing to posterity a morally upright society.

“In this regard, I challenge University Governing Councils and Managements of universities in Nigeria to take up the challenge with passion: rid our campuses of undesirable elements and restore public confidence in our institutions.

“As a government, I can assure you that, we are committed to improving the standard of life of staff and infrastructural development in our Universities.

“It is, therefore, proper that our universities reciprocate these good gestures. Staff and students should cooperate with Management, commit themselves to duty and shun tendencies that tarnish the image of our institution and our country,” President Buhari said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

