Oil Exploration: Alkaleri Council warns village heads against sale of land

District and Village Heads in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been cautioned against the sale of land in communities where oil is being explored.

The Chairman, Care Taker Committee of the council, Alhaji Yusuf Garba, gave the warning on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Garba said anyone or community found to flout the directive would not only be severely sanctioned but prosecuted.

“Such parcels of land will be revoked and or seized from such persons or communities without any recourse to them,” Garba said.

He said selling of land at this point in time would be a great disservice to the future of the state and next generations.

The chairman expressed concern over indiscriminate sales of lands to foreigners as a result of land acquisition.

“Since the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of hydrocarbon oil and gas deposits in the Kolmani River II Well in the communities, the village heads are engaging in indiscriminate sales of land,” he said.

He urged them to desist from the act, stressing that land is part of the investment and a means of creating wealth.

Garba, however, reiterated his commitment to partner with communities and individuals for development to thrive in the communities.

The chairman said that the council had constructed health facilities in the communities to alleviate their health challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that last year President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the commencement of crude oil exploration in the Kolmani Well River-II, located near Barambu, Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi state.

