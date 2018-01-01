Home | News | General | Insurgency: NGO urges women to be instruments of peace, love, unity

The Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development (AFPD), an NGO, has urged women in Borno to be instruments of peace, love and unity in order to end insurgency in the country.

AFPD Executive Director, Hajiya Hamsatu Allamin, made this call at the commemoration of this year’s International Women Day celebration on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Allamin said the programme, entitled: “She Builds Peace and Stand with Women Peacebuilders”, was aimed at providing peace-building platforms for women toward preventing conflict and forging peace.

She said it was also designed toward promoting peaceful relationship among the participants who were from various cultures, ethnic and religious inclinations.

She explained that the participants from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women in Da’awah and Jiri Dole Network of Victims of Boko Haram and Relations, were sensitised to become peace ambassadors in their respective communities.

She lamented that women and girls were the worst affected by the Boko Haram conflict with many of them displaced, raped and used as human bombs by the armed groups.

She noted that despite the negative impact of the war against women and girls, they were not actively allowed to play vital roles in preventing conflict and helping to forge peace to the detriment of society.

She emphasised that increasing gender participation and women’s empowerment were critical for the country’s development and sustainable peace.

Also speaking, the state FOMWAN Chairperson, Hajiya Falmata Abdulkadir, said the violence committed against women as a result of insurgency was lamentable.

Abdulkadir said that girls were also disproportionally affected by the lack of education in areas where the conflict was prevalent.

She urged women to uphold the virtues and teachings of their religion which promoted peace and love amongst people.

She also urged parents to monitor the upbringing of their children and wards, and the company they kept at all times.

“We must bring our children together, teach them love and how to add value to the development of the country,” she said.

Madam Abwidufu Ali, Chairperson of CAN Widows Association, Borno chapter, lamented high participation of youths in drugs abuse and prostitution which helped in fuelling conflict.

She urged women to dedicate their time toward worshipping God and seeking forgiveness so that He could shower his blessings on every household.

“A broken home can break the society, community and the nation. We must, therefore, instil the fear of God in our children to enable us to have a successful life,” she said.

Also, Madam Ashe Luduga, CAN Chairperson of Orphans Association in Borno, said the union in collaboration with its Muslim counterpart had engaged 600 women on house to house peacebuilding campaign in Maiduguri.

Luduga said the union had also supported Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at various camps in Maiduguri with skills and acquisition training.

“We are also empowering prostitutes under our Women in Peace Network, as part of our efforts to encourage them to engage in meaningful activities that would add meaningful value to their lives,” she said.

