STRANGE!! Man allegedly have sex with goat in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A 24- year old Sunday Ogaji, was on Saturday paraded by Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly having sex with a she- goat.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on March 4, 2020, at about 14:30pm.

While parading the suspect in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, said Ogaji who resides in Bashiri area of Ado-Ekiti was caught having carnal knowledge of a she-goat inside one uncompleted building at Owode Quarters of Basiri , Ado- Ekiti.

According to him, “on receipt of the information, Special Anti Robbery Squad operatives swung into action and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from the angry mob.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime and said that was his second time of having carnal knowledge of an animal. Meanwhile suspect is in custody undergoing investigation”.

The command also paraded Adeyiwola Sola , Michael Oladipo and and Ogunlade Samuel Abbey, for alleged rape and cultism.

The CP said the trio were arrested by his men at about 12 noon after attacking a lady and forced her into an uncompleted building at Olorunsogo Area, where she was gang-raped.

The police said the threesome had confessed to belonging to Eiye Confraternity and that they actually committed the offence.

The Command also paraded Okafor John for allegedly attacking two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Olasehinde Taoheed Olawale and Peter Lucky and forced the victims to transfer a sum of seven thousand naira to his United Bank for Africa Account No 2141886420, at gun point.

Amba said: “The case was immediately reported and the police went in search of the suspects. On 24th of February, 2020, Okafor John was arrested and he confessed to the alleged crime and mentioned one kingsley as his accomplice”.

The police Commissioner said his men also recovered two Toyota Camry cars with registration numbers AKD 981FN and KRD 316 CF at Ido Ekiti’ after being stolen at an unknown locations.

Amba added that “as soon as investigations are concluded, all the suspects arrested shall be charged to court of law for prosecution.

“I want to enjoin all Ekiti State Citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in your locality to the nearest Police Station”, he advised.

