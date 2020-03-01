Home | News | General | Kano: I would win in court but don’t want to return – Sanusi (Video)

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has declared that he doesn’t wish to return to the state as a monarch.

Sanusi, in a trending video, expressed confidence that he would get justice if he decided to challenge his removal.





The footage was recorded on Friday at Awe in Nasarawa State after the court ruling that freed him from detention.

The Umar Ganduje government had banished Sanusi to Nasarawa on Monday.

“I’ve done what I could in 6 years. I’m moving on. The truth is I don’t want to go back. The (dethronement) letter was so badly written, so unprofessionally written”, he said.

“It is the easiest thing in the world to go to court. Fair hearing…High Court ruling, just like today. Did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? No. We should go on with the new phase in life.”

Meanwhile, Sanusi is now in Lagos. He arrived in the state Friday night.

Earlier in the day, Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, led him out of Nasarawa and they drove to Abuja.

El-Rufai, within 48 hours of Sanusi’s removal, gave him two appointments.

