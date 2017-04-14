Nollywood actress Princess Shyngle confirms she is bisexual

Gambian-born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, on Saturday confirmed she is bisexual.

She confirmed this in an Instagram exchange with some of her followers.

The actress, who was reported to have had a love relationship with Burna Boy in 2018, said the conversation with her followers was to counter rumours about her.

She wrote: Rumour challenge. Tell me what you’ve heard about me, let me tell you the truth.

One of her followers went ahead to tell her about the rumours of her being a lesbian and she replied: “I’m bisexual.”

Read some of the exchange with her followers below;

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com