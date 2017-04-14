Home | News | General | Fear of coronavirus: See where Lionel Messi is hiding himself and family (photos)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has quarantined himself and his family in his mansion which has football pitch, gym and swimming pool so as for him to stay fit.

Lionel Messi and his teammates were forced to isolate themselves following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has made Spanish La Liga to be postponed.

The second division games have also been postponed in Spain in efforts to make sure that the virus does not spread around.

Barcelona are currently topping the Spanish La Liga standings with two points as Real Madrid keep the pressure on the Catalans.

Messi knows that he has to stay fit so as to help Barcelona whenever the League resumes and has been training inside his mansion.

Last season, Barcelona suffered embarrassing defeat in the Champions League against Liverpool who sent them out in the semifinal stages.

Barcelona won the first encounter 3-0 in front of their fans with Lionel Messi producing incredible performances at the Nou Camp before they suffered defeat in the return leg.

They never believed what they saw as Liverpool raised their game to win 4-0 and qualified for the final where they also beat Tottenham to win the trophy.

But Liverpool have been sent out of the Champions League this season which means that another champions will emerge.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Argentine professional footballer who plays for Italian giants Paulo Dybala denied contracting the deadly coronavirus which has been a major threat to the world.

Recently, Juventus defender Danieli Rugani was confirmed as a carrier of the disease after the club's win over Inter Milan in which he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room.

And days later, there were reports going around that Paulo Dybala has also contracted the virus before the forward however denied it.

The 26-year-old took to his official social media account to rubbish the report claiming that he is well and not feeling any symptom of the disease.

Going by this latest confirmation by Paulo Dybala, it is now clear that only Danieli Rugani is the player having the deadly coronavirus in the Italian Serie A.

