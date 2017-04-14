Home | News | General | Sad day in England as another big Premier League star contracts coronavirus

- Patrick Cutrone has been tested positive to the coronavirus

- The Wolves' star is currently on loan at Italian side Fiorentina

- Cutrone has now been quarantined so as not to spread the virus

Wolverhampton forward Patrick Cutrone has contracted the deadly coronavirus thereby becoming the second Premier League star who has been tested positive to the disease.

The 22-year-old Italian footballer is currently on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina where he joined during the January 2020 transfer window.

According to the club's official social media page, Patrick Cutrone showed some symptoms of the virus before being tested where the result came as positive.

Patrick Cutrone now becomes second Fiorentina player to be tested positive for the coronavirus after Dusan Vlahovic.

"COVID-19: MORE POSITIVE TESTS ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms.

Foreign based Super Eagles stars set to boycott AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone due to Coronavirus

"All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence,''. Fiorentina announced officially.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Wolves are currently occupying sixth position on the Premier League standings with them having the hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool are now on the verge of emerging Premier League champions for the 2019/20 season should the deadly coronavirus stop the English topflight from completion.

Already, the board who are in charge of the Premier League have suspended all games until April 4 due to the continuous disturbances of coronavirus which is going round the world.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are so far the Premier League stars who have been confirmed as sufferers of the deadly disease.

Davido postpones A Good Time Tour in North America as coronavirus spreads

According to the report on Givemesport, the Premier League may not continue in April that which means the League would have to end due to the situation.

And should the League comes to an end abruptly, then questions of who will be crowned champions have been going around.

Liverpool are currently topping the Premier League standings with 82 points after 29 games and they have been tipped to lift the crown.

The report also cited Telegraph that there have been deliberation on declaring Liverpool the champions which has gotten no opposition so far.

That means Jurgen Klopp and his men who have established a 25 points gap on the table would be named champions if the season should end.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...