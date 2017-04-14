Home | News | General | Breaking: I have been tested for coronavirus, Trump says

- President Trump said he has been tested for coronavirus, having had contact with some infected person

- The US president, however, said the result pf the test will take one or two days to come out

- Trump also admitted that he decided to go for the test due to the pressure from the press

President Donald Trump said he has been tested for coronavirus following his recent contact with two people who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

CNN reports that the US president made the disclosure during a press conference on Saturday, March 14.

Legit.ng gathers that the US president said he was tested for the virus on Friday, March 13, adding that the result will take one or two days before it comes out.

Trump also disclosed that his temperature was normal when it was taken on Saturday before entering the White House briefing room.

Trump also admitted that he decided to go for the test due to the pressure from the press.

Legit.ng previously reported that Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, just some days after his meeting with Trump in Miami.

Bolsonaro was known to have said that the virus is only a fantasy.

Also, a Brazilian government official who recently attended a meeting with Trump in Florida has tested positive for coronavirus, Brazilian officials said on Thursday, March 12.

Fabio Wajngarten, the communication secretary of the Brazilian president on Saturday, March 7, posted a photo of himself standing next to the United States president.

In another related report, President Trump has declared Sunday, March 15, as a national day of prayer as coronavirus spreads rapidly in the country and other parts of the world.

According to BBC, there are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US and 40 deaths.

In the late hours of Friday, the US president said he was declaring Sunday as a national day of prayer as the country looks for God's protection in the face of the rampaging deadly virus.

He said: "It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.

"No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

Also, in a related development, the Nasiru Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT), a Nigerian Islamic group on Sunday, March 1, in Lagos, prayed against the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The one-day prayer was part of the Society’s 25th-anniversary celebration. The chairman of the anniversary committee, Alhaji Remi Adeseun, during the prayer session at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, enjoined Nigerians to continually pray for the nation.

“Islam is a very comprehensive way of life. The prescription that the epidemiologists are using right now is what the prophet had laid down a thousand years ago.

“These are all consistent with the Islamic principle. If you are in an area where there is a plague or disease outbreak, just confine yourself.

“Listen to authorities and do not rely on prayers only. Prayers are helpful but God has also provided the key for every ailment.

“Ailments are afflictions and a test from God, those who bear them and not spread them while seeking cure get the reward from Allah,” he said.

