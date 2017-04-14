Home | News | General | Pastor Tunde Bakare, El-Rufai, Sanusi meet in Lagos (photos)

- Renown Nigerian pastor, Tunde Bakare, has visited Sanusi in Lagos following his dethronement as Kano emir

- El-Rufai said Bakare led a team to visit Sanusi after the Lagos presentation of These Times, a collection of speeches by the Kaduna state governor

- Sanusi was deposed as the 14th Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Following his dethronement as 14th Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Muhammadu Sanusi has been getting solidarity from prominent Nigerians.

Among those who have shown the biggest support for the deposed Kano emir is the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who has given him two key appointments.

Governor El-Rufai also visited Sanusi at the Nasarawa town where he was banished to before securing the court order which freed him from the confinement.

The Kaduna has also disclosed on Saturday, March 14, via Twitter that the renowned Nigerian pastor, Tunde Bakare, visited Sanusi on Friday night, March 13.

Why I gave appointments to Sanusi - El-Rufai

According to El-Rufai, Bakare led a team to visit Sanusi after the Lagos presentation of These Times, a collection of speeches by the Kaduna state governor.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, gave some important piece of advice to Sanusi.

In a tweet via his official handle on Saturday, March 14, Senator Sani advised the deposed monarch not to be allowed to be "dragged into partisan politics.

He also advised Sanusi not to avoid being used by "individuals and groups" as a ladder.

"Dear Sanusi,

"Rest well in the comfort of your family without the burden & the lice of the turban and the gown; Avoid individuals and groups trying to drag you into partisan politics and avoid being used as a ladder. Its enough being a hero, they should look for a martyr elsewhere," Sani tweeted.

Dethronement: Continue to remain calm - Former lawmaker tells Kano people

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Also, in his earlier reaction to the dethronement, Sani said that the sack of Sanusi is a clear case of the intoxication of power on the part of the Kano state government.

The former senator said that the decision of the state is a complete diversion from established norms and goes to show "the incompatibility of the crown and the conscience."

He added that this is"the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our north. It also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...