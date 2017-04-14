Home | News | General | Manchester City superstar 'tested' for coronavirus (see big result)

- Coronavirus test that was carried out on Benjamin Mendy's relative is negative

- The Manchester City star took to social media to confirm this development

- Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have been tested positive

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has been given some cheering news after test conducted on one of his relative for the deadly coronavirus came out negative.

Coronavirus has been disturbing everyone in the world since its outbreak in China where it has claimed many lives and many are down receiving treatments in the hospital.

On Thursday, March 5, some medical team arrived the house of Benjamin Mendy to test on of his relative who was showing some symptoms of the virus.

According to UK Sun, the unnamed man was taken away to hospital in which Benjamin Mendy was however asked to isolate himself for 72 hours.

"An ambulance and a rapid response car turned up at about 11am. A medic got out in a Hazmat suit - it was like something off a horror film,''. a source explained according to UK Sun.

After been told about this development, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was said to have ordered for the cancellation of training pending when the result will come out.

He was scared probably Benjamin Mendy's relative had contracted which will make the medical team also to test the player himself.

Mendy took to social media to reveal the latest news about himself and relative urging people to follow instruction by WHO so as to stop the spreading of the virus.

Manchester City are occupying second position on the Premier League standings and they have no chance of winning the League title this term.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta allayed the fear of coronavirus and assured he is getting the better way after the Spaniard manager confirmed he has been hit by the deadly infection.

Arteta confirmed on Thursday evening, March 12 he tested positive to coronavirus, with an official statement from Arsenal saying he would self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected Arsenal's first-team squad, alongside the coaching staff would do the same.

Amid fear over his state of health, Arteta assured the fans he is recuperating while admitting that the football world is facing a huge challenge.

Since its outbreak in china, coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has been responsible for the death of over 5,000 victims.

