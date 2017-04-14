Home | News | General | 2020 AMVCA: Full list of winners at the 7th edition of award show

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award 2020, recently took place on Saturday night, March 14, and many celebrities showed up in their numbers to grace the much coveted awards show.

The show which was hosted by Nigeria's very own media personality, IK Osakioduwa and east African TV host, Amina Abdi Rabar, witnessed fashion, style and a little of bit hilarious musical performance by IK and music producer, singer, Cohbams.

Music legend, 2baba also serenaded the crowd with a wonderful performance.

From jaw dropping dresses, smashing looks down to awkward award presentations done by both 2019 BBNaija ex-housemates and Nollywood stars, the 7th edition of the show was indeed packed with fun and big wins.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Ramsey Noah's film, Living in Bondage won big at the show with over 6 awards to its name. While Toyn Abraham emerged best actress in a drama, Timini Egbuson emerged as winner in the male category.

Trophy Lager plays host as Eto'o launches Castle Africa 5s amid funfare

Below is the complete list of the winners at the seventh edition of the much talked about show:

Best Art Director -

Best Makeup Category - Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)

Best Costume Designer - Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)

Best Picture Editor - Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)

Bes Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series) - Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)

Best Lighting and Designer (Movie/TV Series) - Cardoso (God Calling)

Best Cinematographer - John Demps (Living in Bondage)

Best Documentary - Beverly Naya (Skin)

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) - Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) - Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Swahili - Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Hausa - Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba - Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)

Audio breakup: Dillish Mathews pens loving message to lover Emmanuel Adebayor on his birthday

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo - Victor Iyke (Nne)

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Best TV Series Drama/Comedy) - Anis Halloway (Truth)

Best Short Film or Online Video - Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film - Promises (East Africa)

Best Movie Southern Africa - Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)

Best Movie East Africa - Plan B (Sarah Hassan)

Best Movie West Africa - Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)

Industry Merit Award - Peter Igho

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series - Gloria sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series - Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect)

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) - Funke Akindele (Moms At War)

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) - Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)

La Casera company: Putting the consumer at the centre of its business

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) - Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) - Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)

Best Dressed Male - Mike Edwards

Best Dressed Male - Mercy Eke

Trailblazer Award - Swanky J.K.A

Best Director - Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)

Overall Movie - Living in Bondage

A heart trenching musical tribute performance was presented by Cohbams in which the likes of Frank Dallas, Patience Oseni, Kelvin Osang Abang, Samuel Alabi Yellow, Victor Olaiya and many other Nigerian entertainers were remembered.

Top 3 Nollywood Stars: Who Earns More Than Others? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...