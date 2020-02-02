Home | News | General | Emotional video of Osinbajo with wife, children of VP's 45-year-old escort rider who died in auto-accident

- VP Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the wife, children and family of his escort rider who died in an auto accident

- Ali Gomina, the VP's escort rider, died on Friday after he was run down by a runaway vehicle

- Gomina who was 45 years old left behind a wife, little children and family members

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the wife, children and family of Ali Gomina, his escort rider, who died in an auto accident on Friday, March 13.

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo's aide, shared emotional footage of the vice president with the wife and children of the late policeman.

According to Akande, Gomina died after a "runaway Camry ran into him, knocking him and throwing him down against a moving tanker way ahead of the convoy on the expressway to the airport in Abuja."

Akande had earlier announced the death of the escort rider on Friday in a state made available to Legit.ng.

The statement read: "With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the vice president's convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

"The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The vice president, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

"The vice president described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives. May his soul rest in peace."

Osinbajo visits wife, children of the escort rider who died in auto accident. Photo credit: The Nation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Osinbajo thanked God for preserving his life as he recently marked the one year anniversary of surviving a helicopter crash.

Osinbajo and 11 other persons escaped unscathed from the crash which happened in Kabba, Kogi state.

The management of Caverton helicopters had said unusual weather condition caused the crash.

The vice president on Sunday, February 2, 2020, held a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Osinbajo described the incident as “an awesome and incredible deliverance.”

"I think that what happened on that occasion was so amazing, so miraculous; 12 of us in a helicopter; the helicopter crashed and not one scratch on any one of us," he said.

The number two man said all he can do is continue to thank God for delivering him and others who were in the helicopter.

“That’s why we are here this morning to just praise God,” he said.

Several Nigerians social media thanked God for sparing the number two citizen's life.

