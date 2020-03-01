Home | News | General | APC Chair: Why we’re backing Oshiomhole, Niger Delta leaders

By Chancel Sunday

Niger Delta Leaders and Stakeholders Forum, NDLSF, has said they supported the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole because he was wrongly profiled and persecuted by a cabal in the party.

The leaders who took the position after a meeting Saturday, attended by traditional rulers, opinion leaders and youth groups at Green Villa, the country home of High Chief Mike Loyibo, traditional prime minister of the Tuomo Kingdom in Delta State.

The stakeholders, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering confidence and trust in Oshiomole’s leadership, stressing the party would be stronger in the Niger Delta under his leadership.

In a communique issued after deliberations on issues affecting the party, signed by the duo of the coordinator/convener of the meeting, High Chief Loyibo, and Chief Wellington Okrika, it reads:

“This Forum is disappointed because the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been wrongly profiled and persecuted by a cabal in the party.

“Members of the cabal comprised some aggrieved APC governors who have presidential ambitions in 2023 and have mischievously portrayed Oshiomhole as a stumbling block to the realization of their ambitions.

“As a group, we pass a vote of confidence on his leadership and we want to state clearly that we will resist any attempt to unjustly remove him from office.

Vanguard

