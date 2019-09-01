Police arrest three suspected Nigeriens for burglary in Lagos
The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested three suspected Nigeriens who specialised in burgling phones and textile shops in Lagos and Oyo States.
The state police command disclosed this on its twitter handle.
The Command said the trio were arrested at their hideout in the Ajegunle area of the state and items recovered from them were 105 pairs of shoes, seven different fabrics, children’s clothes, and three ladies’ bags.
The suspects, according to the Command, are currently detained at the RRS Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN)
