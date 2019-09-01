Home | News | General | Police arrest three suspected Nigeriens for burglary in Lagos
APC Chair: Why we’re backing Oshiomhole, Niger Delta leaders
Osinbajo at late rider’s village expresses grief, praises officer’s diligent service

Police arrest three suspected Nigeriens for burglary in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested three suspected Nigeriens who specialised in burgling phones and textile shops in Lagos and Oyo States.

The state police command disclosed this on its twitter handle.

The Command said the trio were arrested at their hideout in the Ajegunle area of the state and items recovered from them were 105 pairs of shoes, seven different fabrics, children’s clothes, and three ladies’ bags.

The suspects, according to the Command, are currently detained at the RRS Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 142