Police arrest 3 suspected Nigeriens in Lagos for burglary



Police arrest suspect who stabbed AEDC official to death in Abuja

Police arrest suspect who stabbed AEDC official to death in AbujaThe Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected Nigeriens, who specialised in burgling phones and textile shops in Lagos and Oyo States.

The arrest was announced by the state command through its twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to the police twitter post, items recovered from their hideouts in Ajegunle area of the state include, 105 pairs of shoes, seven different fabrics, children’s clothes and three ladies’ bags.

The suspects are currently detained at the RRS Headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN)

