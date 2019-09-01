Home | News | General | APC candidate wins Kwara by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Rufai, as the winner of the by-election into Patigi constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Abdulazeez Ishola, declared the result in Patigi, headquarters of Patigi local government area of the state.

He said that Rufai polled 10,354 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Yahaya, who garnered 4,623.

Ishola, who put the total number of registered voters in the constituency at 57,093, said a total of 15,909 voters were accredited for the election.

He said: “That Ahmed Rufai Adam of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The winner of the bye-election will replace his elder brother, Saidu Rufai, who died on December 3, 2019. (NAN)

Vanguard

