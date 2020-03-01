Home | News | General | Trump tested for coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump has been tested for the deadly coronavirus.

Trump, who recently held a meeting with Brazil officials who have tested positive, made the revelation on Saturday.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room, I also took the test last night,” Trump told White House press.

Trump disclosed that his test had been sent to a lab for analysis and the results are being awaited.

The US leader added his temperature so far had been “totally normal.”

The president commended US States’ efforts and specially hailed California and New York.

“I think the press has been really, over the last 24 hours, has been very fair,” Trump said.

“We’re all in this together. It came out of China. It’s one of those things that happens. It’s nobody’s fault. We all will solve this problem”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) during the week declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...