Wizkid’s Reaction To A Bill Seeking To Ban Generator Importation & Use In Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 14 minutes ago
This was how Wizkid reacted to a bill in the Senate that proposes 10-year-jail term for generator importers and sellers.

Wizkid wrote on his Twitter Page:

“Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first”

The controversial bill was sponsored by Senator Enagi Bima (APC – Niger South Senatorial District).

According to the bill, “Any person who imports generating sets; or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years…..”

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

