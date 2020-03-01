Wizkid’s Reaction To A Bill Seeking To Ban Generator Importation & Use In Nigeria
- 6 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This was how Wizkid reacted to a bill in the Senate that proposes 10-year-jail term for generator importers and sellers.
Wizkid wrote on his Twitter Page:
“Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first”
The controversial bill was sponsored by Senator Enagi Bima (APC – Niger South Senatorial District).
According to the bill, “Any person who imports generating sets; or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years…..”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles