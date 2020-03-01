Home | News | General | Wizkid’s Reaction To A Bill Seeking To Ban Generator Importation & Use In Nigeria

This was how Wizkid reacted to a bill in the Senate that proposes 10-year-jail term for generator importers and sellers.

Wizkid wrote on his Twitter Page:

“Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first”

The controversial bill was sponsored by Senator Enagi Bima (APC – Niger South Senatorial District).

According to the bill, “Any person who imports generating sets; or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years…..”

