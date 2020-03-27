Home | News | General | “Coronavirus Will End On 27th March, 2020” – Prophet T.B Joshua

Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has predicted that the virulent Coronavirus disease will disappear on March 27.

Joshua, the clairvoyant cleric and miracle worker with church headquarters at Ikotun, Lagos, had said on the SCOAN-owned Emmanuel TV that “the fearful Coronavirus which has caused fear and panic in the world will disappear the same way it came.

Specifically, he said, “Coronavirus, the fearful virus plaguing the world will end on 27th March 2020″.

However, the cleric’s prediction may have elicited hope amidst a disillusioned world population, considering that he has a reputation for giving predictions that often come to pass.

Joshua, having recently reeled out various predictions for this year, reportedly struck a chord, as one of them was said to have come to pass three days after he gave it.

The prediction, THISDAY gathered, had been that he warned against rift, disunity and breakaway in the British Royal Family; and that the recent rumblings in the British royal household were its manifestation.

He reportedly said, “Pray for unity and understanding among the Royal Family – because of what I am seeing.”

Besides, a former Minister of Aviation and vociferous politician, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, had claimed in his twitter handle that Joshua had given so many predictions to him that ultimately came to pass.

He said Joshua predicted events about Zimbabwe, Algeria, Sudan and North Korea, and that “to the Glory of God, they all came into manifestation”.

The Coronavirus disease was first reported in Nigeria last month when a 44-year-old Italian working for a supplier company to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed of the disease.

He was subsequently quarantined in a Lagos health facility, while the Ogun State Government in turn quarantined no fewer than 28 persons that had had contacts with the Italian.

