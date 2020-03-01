Home | News | General | ‘My Female Boss Sacked Me For Refusing To Have Sex With Her’ – Man Cries Out (Video)
'My Female Boss Sacked Me For Refusing To Have Sex With Her' – Man Cries Out (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 18 minutes ago
My Female Boss Sacked Me For Refusing To Have Sex With Her – Man Claims (Video)

An Atlanta based man, Penjamin Franklin
@Cashmase has called out his female boss for sacking him for not ‘giving her sex’.

The man said that he did everything right, including going to work early but that things got weird after he refused giving in to his female boss’ demand.

Penjamin Franklin said that his boss told him that he wasn’t doing enough before sacking him from the job he’s been on for a year.

Sharing a video on his Twitter page, Cashmase, wrote:

“Got fired for not giving into my girl boss’s sexual advances. Why is it ok for women to do this and get away with it but men need clear evidence?”

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

