FG Shuts Down Chinese Restaurant That Declined Services To Nigerians (Photos)
- 6 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A Chinese restaurant in Lagos has been shut down by the federal government for refusing to allow Nigerians into their restaurant simply because they were blacks.
I think we should applaud the federal government on this because a Nigerian can not be racially abused in his or her own country.
Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles