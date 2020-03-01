Home | News | General | FG Shuts Down Chinese Restaurant That Declined Services To Nigerians (Photos)
FG Shuts Down Chinese Restaurant That Declined Services To Nigerians (Photos)



A Chinese restaurant in Lagos has been shut down by the federal government for refusing to allow Nigerians into their restaurant simply because they were blacks.

I think we should applaud the federal government on this because a Nigerian can not be racially abused in his or her own country.

Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.

