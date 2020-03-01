CAN Secretary General, Danladi Yarima is dead
The Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 northern states and the FCT, Danladi Yarima, is dead.
This sad news was confirmed by the president of the Adara Development Association, Awema Dio Maisamari, in a statement.
According to Maisamari, Yarima passed on following a brief illness.
“With a heavy heart, the Adara Development Association (ADA), announces the death of its former President, Barrister Danladi Yerima.
“He passed on, on Tuesday, following a brief illness. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Adara Kingmakers Council.
“He was also the Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” the statement said.
It added that Yarima will be buried on Saturday, March 21 in Kufana, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.
