Floyd Mayweather reacts to death of ex-girlfriend, Harris

Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, has reacted to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris.

Edujandon.com had reported that Josie Harris was found dead in her home in California last Tuesday night.

Harris, who was found unresponsive in the outside of her house, was declared dead on the spot.

The 40-year-old had three children with Mayweather after they dated between 1995 and 2010.

Investigators, however, do not suspect any foul play.

Reacting to the development, Mayweather in a tweet on his official Instagram page on Saturday, shared a stream of flashback photos of himself and Harris along with tributes calling her: “ My rock, my friend, my sunshine, my flower, my kiss, my sweetheart, my angel, and my love.”

Mayweather served a two-month sentence in 2012 after an incident in September 2010, during which Harris claimed he stormed into her Las Vegas home as she slept and attacked her.

The 43-year-old was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery but claimed he was only found guilty because of his image.

