Home | News | General | Gov Uzodinma appoints more 8 special advisers, 8 senior special assistants
Undue interference: Call Alaafin to order, Ekiti Council of Obas writes Makinde
Our strategies against oil price crash – Emefiele, Fashola, Ahmed

Gov Uzodinma appoints more 8 special advisers, 8 senior special assistants



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Uzodinma
Hope Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistant (SSA). The appointment approval letter addressed to the Secretary of Imo State Government was dated today 14th, March 2020.

They are:

Special Adviser Nominees (SA) Nominees

1) Celia Osakwe Hibbert

2) Aloysius Nnabugo

3) Dr Samuelson Emehibe

4) Dr Obianuju Nwokejiobi

5) Chief Kenneth Okafor

6) Tanan Biaduo

7) Hon Dan Ikpeazu

8) Bar Austin Nnawuihe

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Nominees

1) Franklyn Oparaji

2) Charles Ebuonuma

3) Chimezie Nweke

4) Mrs Chika Ibekwe

5) Franca Uzodinma

6) Hon Bar Lodrick Chukwudi Eneh

7) Bar M D Zubairu

8) Mrs Ihemdi Ngozi

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155