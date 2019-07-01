Gov Uzodinma appoints more 8 special advisers, 8 senior special assistants
- 5 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistant (SSA). The appointment approval letter addressed to the Secretary of Imo State Government was dated today 14th, March 2020.
They are:
Special Adviser Nominees (SA) Nominees
1) Celia Osakwe Hibbert
2) Aloysius Nnabugo
3) Dr Samuelson Emehibe
4) Dr Obianuju Nwokejiobi
5) Chief Kenneth Okafor
6) Tanan Biaduo
7) Hon Dan Ikpeazu
8) Bar Austin Nnawuihe
Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Nominees
1) Franklyn Oparaji
2) Charles Ebuonuma
3) Chimezie Nweke
4) Mrs Chika Ibekwe
5) Franca Uzodinma
6) Hon Bar Lodrick Chukwudi Eneh
7) Bar M D Zubairu
8) Mrs Ihemdi Ngozi
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles