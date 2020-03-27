Home | News | General | 5 Manchester United stars who could leave Old Trafford in massive summer shake up

- Man United look set for a busy summer transfer window after an inconsistent campaign

- Pogba and De Gea currently headline a long list of United players who could be offloaded

- United are currently in contention for both the Europa League and the FA Cup glory

Following a clear inconsistent start to the 2019/20 campaign, Man United appear to have rediscovered their rhythm.

United have recorded a string of impressive results in recent weeks, including their 2-0 famous win over rivals, Man City.

The win fired them to fifth on the league charts and now sit just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have 48.

The Red Devils are still in contention for both the Europa League and the FA Cup and a Champions League qualification look like a real possibility.

But despite the significant progress, the Old Trafford dwellers are bound to continue rebuilding next season.

The move will see the club reduce their wage bill even as they create space for potential new summer arrivals.

Here are the five players who could be heading for the exit this summer:

1. Jesse Lingard

It goes without saying that the English midfielder is out of breath having failed to register a single goal or an assist in 20 of his Premier League appearances this season.

With the stuttering stats and United's continued links with moves for Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho, it's almost certain Lingard will leave this summer.

2. Alexis Sanchez

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting the Chilean has a future with Man United, it looks likely the club's top chiefs could get the winger off their books.

The former Arsenal star failed to justify his £400,000 a week wages in his stint at the Old Trafford, forcing the Manchester club to ship him out on loan to Inter Milan.

3. Marcos Rojo

Now, more than ever before, Man United's backline appear to be more composed and relatively settled.

The formidable partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at United's heart of defense has rendered Rojo a surplus at the club.

The Argentine is currently on loan with Estudiantes LP and could make the move permanent in the summer.

4. David De Gea

Perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list is David De Gea.

The Spanish shot-stopper recently penned a new deal with the Red Devils that saw him receive a significant pay rise.

But the United no.1 has not had a great season, with his goalkeeping blunders in recent weeks costing the Fed Devils crucial points.

And with Dean Henderson impressing on loan at Sheffield United, it looks likely United could be tempted to ship out De Gea.

5. Paul Pogba

The French star has missed the better part of the ongoing season with an ankle injury.

His layoff has been a blessing in disguise for Man United, with Brazilian star Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic all shining in the middle of the park.

As such, United could be tempted to cash in on the unsettled Pogba who has previously confirmed his desire to play at Real Madrid.

Meawnhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo's Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua will reportedly demand £15milion from Man United to make his loan move permanent in the summer, cited on Mirror.

All seems to be going well with the Nigerian striker in his six weeks at Old Trafford scoring four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

