Red carpet fashion is a lot of pressure - Adekunle Gold says as he reacts to AMVCA 2020

The red carpet is a big part of any award ceremony and it is an opportunity for many fans and followers to see their favourite celebrities in a different but beautiful light.

On this occasion, celebrities are expected to dress elegantly and many of them do their best not to disappoint their lovers. For every award ceremony, especially major ones, Nigerian celebrities have been doing their best to look gorgeous.

But on some occasions, while trying to impress their followers, some celebrities end up with either an outfit that doesn’t fit their shape or a bad makeup and it could even be that the style of their hair did not match their look.

During this time, followers criticise celebrities as they take to their various social media pages to name their best and worst dressed.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has now reacted to this.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, the Jore crooner spoke about the red carpet at the just-concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

According to the Ire singer, the red carpet is a lot of pressure. He noted that celebrities go extra miles to look good but they are still criticised on their outfits.

The music star explained that it is one of the reasons he does not like fashion. According to him, he wears whatever he likes and does not care what people think about it.

The Shade crooner explained people should wear whatever they want and carry themselves with swag.

Read his tweets below:

