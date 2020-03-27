Home | News | General | My greatest wish is to sleep on a mattress before I die - Emotional old woman reveals deep desire (watch video)

- Yaya Kwanjit, an old lady at Saanbona in the north east region of Ghana, says she seriously desire to sleep on a mattress before she dies

- Yaya is poor and blind, says her predicaments make it difficult for her to feed; sometimes, she does not eat at all because she lacks money

- The old woman says she has two children but they have moved to Southern Ghana for greener pastures

An old visually impaired woman known as Yaya Kwanjit and resident in Saanbona, north east region of Ghana, has stated her utmost wish in life; all she wants is to lie on a mattress.

Legit.ng reports that in a documentary made by JoyNews, she reveals that the old woman who does not know her age has two children who do not live with her.

Yaya, her two kids migrated to Southern Ghana in search of greener pastures and out of the two, only one of them visits her periodically.

Sad day as Nigerian female doctor dies after contacting coronavirus in London

In an interview, the old woman indicates that she got blind after she gave birth to her second child and she believes that if she had money to take care of herself, she would have still had her sight.

She also added that even though she does not know her age, she believes to be way younger than how she looks and attributes her looks also to a lack of money.

At her old age and in her condition, Yaya narrates how she goes some days without food. According to her, being poor simply means not having the ability to afford what one likes.

She says there are times she wishes to drink malt, eat banku and other meals but sometimes, all she has is water which she drinks throughout the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Little girl left stranded as mum slumps, dies at BRT station in Lagos (photos)

Yaya mentions that the only thing she wants now beyond all else is to lie on a mattress at least before death takes her away.

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Kitgum district in northern Uganda have now turned locusts into food at a time the government is struggling to find an effective way of dealing with the insects.

Quoting The Observer, the report said the latest swarm of desert locusts invaded Gogo and Abudere villages in Lukwar parish in Labongo Akwang sub-county, Kitgum on Tuesday, February 25.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

I still want to get married -56-year-old actress Ngozi Nwosu | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...