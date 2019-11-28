Home | News | General | Breaking: Another black Sunday in Lagos as pipeline explosion rocks community, many houses destroyed (see video)

Confusion and anguish are currently rocking some communities in Lagos state after residents, on Sunday, March 15, woke up to an explosion that has reportedly destroyed many houses and other property.

The Cable reports that the pipeline explosion affected communities like Ijegun, Ikotun, Egbeda, Abule Ado, Okotoa, Isheri Olofin, FESTAC, and the popular Satellite Town.

In some cases, it was learnt that the explosion brought down the roofs of buildings causing panic which resulted to residents scampering to safety.

The Lagos authorities and the state's emergency management authority have confirmed the incident saying it was a pipeline explosion and that it happened around Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area.

At the time of this report, rescue efforts were said to be ongoing as men of the federal fire service had mobilised to the scene.

There have been some explosions in the state in recent times. Legit.ng reported, a month ago, how an explosion on Thursday, November 28, 2019, killed four people and injured 23 others around Aduke Street, Ifelodun local council development area of Lagos state.

It was reported that among the dead were two kids.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said only 23 were injured.

Another pipeline explosion around Ile-Epo, in Abule Egba area of Lagos state on Sunday night, January 19, left five people killed, according to the LASEMA.

The emergency agency gave the update via its official Twitter handle on Monday, January 2020.

According to LASEMA, three adult males, one adult female and one female child lost their lives in the ugly incident.

The incident affected 11 buildings, 17 shops, 33 trucks, three cars, and three tricycles were destroyed by the inferno.

As a result of the explosion that occurred in Abule-Egba, a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, January 20, sent warnings to the vandals who caused the incident.

Sanwo-Olu also said through his Twitter handle: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba."

