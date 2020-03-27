Home | News | General | Sensima crooner Skiibii acquires brand new Toyota Prada jeep, fans congratulate him

- Nigerian singer Skiibii has just acquired a brand new ride for himself

- The Sensima crooner posted photos of the new SUV on his Instagram page

- Several fans, colleagues flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

If there is anything Nigerian celebrities cherish a lot, it is having the opportunity to always flaunt their luxury lives on social media for their fans and followers.

Just recently, sensational music star Abbey Elias popularly known as Skiibii, took to his official page on photo sharing app, Instagram, to share the news that he has just added a new whip to his collection of luxury rides.

The singer splashed millions of naira on a brand new Toyota Prado Jeep. Sharing the photo, he accompanied it with a funny caption saying: "Updated iOS."

Audio pregnancy: Billionaire wife Regina Daniels shares cute swimwear photos to dismiss rumors



Skiibii also returned to flooded his page with photos of himself striking lovely poses with his new ride. The singer appeared to be stepping out for an event. He was donned in a complete native attire.



Several fans and followers flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.



seunseanjimoh1: "Drip. Congrats eje"

iamkelvinboj: "Big Engine way"

iam_kcee: "God bless you more congratulations"

djspicey: "Skiborobo, thats how star do ..Never unfresh"

mr.2kay: "Congratulations more win. U are a good man. In ur voice"

realangelaokorie: "Congratulations bro"

lekkihoodfinest: "Who work must flex. E get why"

peterpsquare: "Congratulations ....blessed"

officialbils: "CONGRATULATIONS MY G"

kingshytcza: "Ejelenje with the Drip! More wins cuh"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Skiibii finally opened up on why he faked his death in 2015. While speaking in an interview, the singer stated that he wanted people to recognise his talent and had to take desperate measures. Having successfully gained attention and proven he is good at his craft, Skiibii remains glad his trick worked.

