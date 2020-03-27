Home | News | General | Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

- Odion Ighalo could be sold for £15m from Shanghai Shenhua to Man United in the summer

- The 30-year-old striker has been making the headlines since he joined the Old Trafford outfit

- Ighalo has scored four goals in eight matches and all of them have come in the Europa League and FA Cup

Odion Ighalo's Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua will reportedly demand £15milion from Man United to make his loan move permanent in the summer, cited on Mirror.

All seems to be going well with the Nigerian striker in his six weeks at Old Trafford scoring four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Shanghai Shenhua paid £5.27m for Ighalo after his former club Changchun Yatai got relegated into the second division in 2019.

But following his performances in United colors club boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer is satisfied with the 30-year-old striker.

And the Norwegian gaffer has hinted that the former Watford striker could be in his plans for the 2020-21 season.

Ex-Super Eagles striker shares adorable photo as he welcomes second child

“Odion has done really well since he came in and he is enjoying himself.

“He will improve and get better, but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities next season, so let’s see what we will do.”

Ighalo's current market value is placed at £5.85m but the Shanghai based outfit are ready to exploit his success and are demanding three times the amount his worth.

United's season have been going on well so far and they are looking healthy for Champions League qualification next season.

The Red Devils have gone 10 matches without a loss in all competitions and Ighalo has made his mark for the side in terms of goals in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo scored a breath-taking goal in Man United's 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League last 16 game, cited on Daily Star.

What Solskajer said about Ighalo's future at Man United after Europa League performance will excite Nigerians

The strike is a contender for goal of the season and United fans have flooded UEFA's official handle to vote for the Nigerian striker as the Player of the Week.

Ighalo did most of the work in the making of the goal after Bruno Fernandes assisted the 30-year-old who made three touches before finding the roof of the net with his fourth.

