Congratulatory messages pour in as cross dresser Bobrisky gets verified on Instagram
- 2 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Controversial cross dresser Bobrisky has joined the league of blue tick members on Instagram
- The cross dresser excitedly shared the news with his followers
- Many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages
- PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky, has just become the latest celebrity to be verified on photo sharing app, Instagram.
Although it may seem like an ordinary blue tick, many celebrities have occasionally taken turn to throw jabs at each other for not having a verified account on the social media platform.
Despite having as much as 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Bobrisky’s name was missing on the list of those that could brag about the tick.
Well, that is no longer the case for him as he got verified on Saturday, March 14. The excited cross dresser posted a photo of his bio with the caption: “Yaaay at last”.
Check out his post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Several fans and followers were seen in his comment section dropping congratulatory messages. Read what some of them had to say below:
ebosshair: "Congratulations"
mompha: "oshey Baddest"
obinasom: "I've be wonder why Instagram refused to verify you for so long but thank God and congratulations"
grachybest: "Finally!!!!congrats Babe"
cynthia_is_sweet: "Congrats my sweetheart"
preciousomobonike: "Oshey baddoskey congratulations"
lipstick_hustlers: "It’s not that serious but congrats my love. U were worthy before that check"
manji_30: "@bobrisky222 go mamahave been waiting on your tick for a very long time because my brother keep shouting your page is not verified but I love you still"
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
Just recently, Legit.ng reported that the controversial effeminate celebrity, took to his Instagram page to reveal his gender. According to Bobrisky, he is officially a woman and demanded that he be addressed as such. For those asking if he still had his manhood, he advised them not mind with that as he has a 'hole' to satisfy a man.
PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Bobrisky's Birthday: Nigerians condemn Police over disruption at party venue | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles