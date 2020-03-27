Home | News | General | Congratulatory messages pour in as cross dresser Bobrisky gets verified on Instagram

- Controversial cross dresser Bobrisky has joined the league of blue tick members on Instagram

- The cross dresser excitedly shared the news with his followers

- Many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

- PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky, has just become the latest celebrity to be verified on photo sharing app, Instagram.

Although it may seem like an ordinary blue tick, many celebrities have occasionally taken turn to throw jabs at each other for not having a verified account on the social media platform.

Despite having as much as 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Bobrisky’s name was missing on the list of those that could brag about the tick.

Well, that is no longer the case for him as he got verified on Saturday, March 14. The excited cross dresser posted a photo of his bio with the caption: “Yaaay at last”.

Audio pregnancy: Billionaire wife Regina Daniels shares cute swimwear photos to dismiss rumors

Check out his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Several fans and followers were seen in his comment section dropping congratulatory messages. Read what some of them had to say below:

ebosshair: "Congratulations"

mompha: "oshey Baddest"

obinasom: "I've be wonder why Instagram refused to verify you for so long but thank God and congratulations"

grachybest: "Finally!!!!congrats Babe"

cynthia_is_sweet: "Congrats my sweetheart"

preciousomobonike: "Oshey baddoskey congratulations"

lipstick_hustlers: "It’s not that serious but congrats my love. U were worthy before that check"

manji_30: "@bobrisky222 go mamahave been waiting on your tick for a very long time because my brother keep shouting your page is not verified but I love you still"

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Latest landlady in town! - Billionaire crooner Teni says as she shares good news with fans

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that the controversial effeminate celebrity, took to his Instagram page to reveal his gender. According to Bobrisky, he is officially a woman and demanded that he be addressed as such. For those asking if he still had his manhood, he advised them not mind with that as he has a 'hole' to satisfy a man.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Bobrisky's Birthday: Nigerians condemn Police over disruption at party venue | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...