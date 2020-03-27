Home | News | General | Just in: Southeast state announces suspected coronavirus case

- There appears to be another possible case of coronavirus infection in Nigeria

- A sample has been sent for testing and the NCDC has been informed of the matter

- For the first time, the suspected case is from the southeast which has had no reports since the index case was discovered in the southwest weeks ago

- The suspected case is a woman who has been in the UK in the last five months and has travelled between at least two southeast states since then

The government of Enugu has announced a suspected case of the deadly pandemic disease coronavirus in the southeastern state.

Channels TV reports that the announcement was issued in a statement by Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the permanent secretary in the coal city's ministry of health.

According to Agujiobi, the state has already informed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed.

The state also sent a sample collected from the suspected case for investigations while she is also being monitored during the wait.

Coronavirus: Experts say Nigeria likely to record more positive cases of disease

The suspected victim has reportedly been to the United Kingdom in the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on Wednesday, March 11 to visit her son.

Legit.ng notes that this announcement came just days after the second coronavirus case in Nigeria, a Nigerian, who had contact with the Italian index case, tested negative.

The Nigerian will soon be released, Nigeria's health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire has said.

The minister made the disclosure on Friday, March 13, in Abuja.

Nigeria's health minister, Ehanire, will confirm if Enugu's suspected coronavirus case is real or not after the result from the test is received.

Source: UGC

“The contact of the index case is testing negative for the virus now, meaning he has cleared the virus and will be allowed to go home,” Ehanire said.

The federal ministry of health confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Nigeria on Thursday, February 27.

It was the first to be reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak the viral disease in China in January.

Nigeria’s Lassa fever more deadly than coronavirus, Ebola - Quartz report claims

The case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and had returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, February 25.

A statement signed by the minister of health, Dr Osagie Enahire, said the case was confirmed by the virology laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

