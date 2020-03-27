Home | News | General | Check out the good, bad and ugly looks from top Nigerian celebrities at the AMVCA 2020 show

- The much anticipated AMVCA awards show took place on Saturday, March 14

- Legit.ng has compiled exclusive photos of celebrities who showed up at the event

- PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

After several months of anticipation and voting on the part of dedicated fans, the much anticipated Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) finally went down on Saturday, March 14, and it was indeed a night filled with all the glitz and glamour.

Several actors and actresses who managed to bag nominations for the night turned up looking extra beautiful and dapper. It was indeed evident that many teamed up with some of the best creative minds in the Nigerian fashion industry.

From dramatic to colorful and the simply bizarre, there was something to look forward to with every celebrity that made an appearance on the red carpet.

Celebrities storm traditional wedding ceremony of ex-Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

As expected, Legit.ng team was on ground to have a firsthand look at how some of our favorite entertainers showed up to celebrate one of the biggest nights in the movie industry.

Just like actors and actresses that went the extra mile in making interesting appearances, reality stars, singers, comedians and many others also in the entertainment industry all showed up putting their best foot forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Check out some of our favorite looks from the ceremony below:

BBNaija's Khloe at the 2020 AMVCA

Source: UGC

BBNaija's Ifu Enna rocks a piece by Tiannah Styling at AMVCA 2020

Source: UGC

BBNaija's Omashola in Tiannah Styling for AMVCA 2020

Source: UGC

Munachi at the AMVCA 2020 event

Source: Instagram

Osas Ighodaro for AMVCA 2020

Source: UGC

BBNaija's Avalla on the AMVCA red carpet.

Source: UGC

Ayo Adesanya on the AMVCA 2020 red carpet

Source: UGC

AY Comedian on the AMVCA 2020 red carpet

Source: UGC

Idia Aisien looking gorgeous on the AMVCA red carpet

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, while it was exciting to gobble up all the interesting looks that showed up for the night, the real focus of the night was dedicated to celebrating talents and efforts that have been put in by hardworking actors, actresses, movie producers, cinematographers and so many other important personalities that have worked tirelessly to give us the best movies of 2019.

I wish it didn't end - Actress Lilian Esoro says as she shares video from surprise birthday party

Legit.ng compiled a list of the full winners that went home with an award in celebration of their hard work and resilience.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Ramsey Noah's film, Living in Bondage won big at the show with over 6 awards to its name. While Toyin Abraham emerged best actress in a drama, Timini Egbuson emerged as winner in the male category. Similarly, Funke Akindele Bello, Beverly Naya were also some of the big winners of the night.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigeria Celebrities: How Much Do They Spend On Luxury Life? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...